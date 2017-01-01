Take the hassle out of networking with a link that puts all your channels in one place.

If you know your username, you've already memorized it.

Who made this?

Hi! I'm Nick Noble, just one guy.

Lnky is something I've wanted for a few years now: an easy to set up page with no one else's branding, a neutral design, and a short link.

Like a business card, but for all my channels on the web.

After starting, stopping, starting over, scrapping, and restarting this project again and again over the past three years, I decided that I'd buckle down during the holidays and 'just do it'.

While I've shipped a ton of various projects for clients in my career as a freelancer, I'm very proud to say this is the first thing I've put out for myself. It's something I want, and I'm glad it's out there — and I hope it helps you too.

There are many more things to come, and I'd love you to be a part of it. If you have any ideas, check out the feedback forum or feel free to email me directly.

Otherwise, go ahead and get started!

– Nick Noble,

Designer at NNW